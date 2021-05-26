Today: Dunkin donates $1 for every Iced Coffee sold

BALTIMORE, md. — Dunkin’ of Greater Baltimore's Iced Coffee Day fundraiser returns today, May 26.

As part of this year’s Iced Coffee Day program, $1 from all Iced Coffees sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the greater Baltimore region will benefit Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. Proceeds from the program will help support the hospital’s mission to provide patient- and family-centered health care in a diverse and inclusive environment, while continuing to serve as a leader in innovative research for prevention and effective treatment of childhood diseases.

To date, over $93,100 has been raised from the event for the children’s hospital in the last five years.

“We are proud to support our friends at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center by bringing back our Iced Coffee Day celebration,” said Colleen Krygiel, Dunkin’ Integrated Marketing Manager. “A donation to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center and the wonderful work they do for children is the perfect way to welcome summer and celebrate Iced Coffee Day, and we hope our guests will join us to celebrate on May 26 with their favorite iced coffee beverage.”

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com