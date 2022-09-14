Time is running out to donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign

BALTIMORE — The deadline is quickly approaching to donate to the "If You Give a Child a Book..." campaign.

WMAR is collecting money to buy new books for students at Abbottston Elementary School in Northeast Baltimore. The school was the recipient of the last book drive.

Cathy Miles, principal at Abbottston, recalls a moment she witnessed after that book drive, when she saw a group of students sitting in the hallway waiting to go to the after-school program.

"All of them had their brand new books out and one of the little boys said, 'I love this school. No one has ever given me brand new books before. This is the best school ever.' So the magic that happens from reading a book also happens when you get a book," she said.

All of the money collected through the donation drive will be used to buy new books for the students to take for free and can take home to either start their at-home library or build upon it.

This school year, the school welcomed its first librarian in more than 10 years, Martine Thompson. She talked about the importance of the students getting to take the books home.

"I believe that children need access to books. Books lead to their imagination. Books inspire children," she said. "It’s good for them to bring those books home, to share with their families, to share with their younger siblings. It gives the families the opportunities to bond with one another."

$5 buys one book for a student. To make a donation, click here. The deadline to donate is September 18.

