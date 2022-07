BALTIMORE — An overnight shooting sent three women to the hospital Saturday night in East Baltimore.

Around 11:52 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of Mura Street to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they found three women suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

The women 39, 45 and 62, were shot in their extremities according to police.

They were all taken to an area hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2433.