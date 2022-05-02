Three murders, nine injured in shootings over weekend in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police had another busy weekend in Baltimore.

Officers responded to 10 shootings from Friday, April 29 through Sunday, May 1.

There were three murder victims and nine non-deadly shooting victims. There were also 20 robberies.

Police made 14 arrests for violent crimes, including a murder arrest, five robbery arrests and eight gun arrests.

This year, Baltimore City Police Department has taken away 801 guns, which is an 11 percent increase from 2021.

The police department says it is working with law enforcement partners, community organizations and the business community to address disorder and youthful mischief, and in a few instances, violence in Baltimore’s downtown corridor.

Officers arrested a juvenile following an assault and arrested an individual illegally possessing a firearm.

The Department has initiated special deployments that are in place to address the anticipated increase in teenagers and young adults around the Inner Harbor.

“We know that addressing youthful mischief, disorder and violence is bigger than just the police department,” said Commissioner Michael Harrison. “We are asking for parents, community organizations, juvenile advocates and social services agencies to get involved to prevent these types of destructive behaviors and violence in our city.”

Anyone with information related to these incidents is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LockUp.