BALTIMORE — Two people were shot and killed Friday evening in Northwest Baltimore.

Police responded around 8:45 p.m. to the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

Officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

They both died at Sinai Hospital.

No other information was provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.