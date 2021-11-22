Three killed, several children injured in early morning house fire

BALTIMORE — Three people have been killed and several children were injured in an overnight fire, according to the Baltimore Fire Department.

The fire happened early Monday morning in a row house in the 1500 block of N. Patterson Park Avenue.

Six patients, five children and one adult, have been transported to local hospitals. Officials say that there was some type of sleepover going on.

Two people were found dead on the first floor and a third was found shortly after.

#BREAKING: 2 dead in early morning fire on North Patterson Park Avenue in East Baltimore. Several crews are on scene and multiple roads are blocked off. This is a view from Federal Street. We’re waiting for an update from @BaltimoreFire. @WMAR2News #GMM2 pic.twitter.com/yWwDnjSOig — Erin MacPherson (@ErinTVnews) November 22, 2021

Baltimore Fire has not released the age or genders of those who have died. They did, however, confirm that all six patients are in serious, but stable condition.

This is an ongoing situation, so this article will be updated when more information becomes available.