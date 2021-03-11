Graphic footage shows deadly February police involved shooting near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police on Thursday released graphic body worn camera footage of a deadly officer involved shooting, last month at a parking garage near the Inner Harbor.

The video starts with sergeant Andrew Seymour and officer Robert Brown patrolling in the 100 block of S. Gay Street.

They come upon a victim who'd just been shot outside the CVS.

Seymour gets out to help, while Brown stays inside the car and chases Benjamin Tyson, 35, who was observed fleeing the scene.

As Tyson runs onto Market Street approaching E. Lombard, Brown tries blocking him with the patrol car.

Police say Tyson ran into the side of the cruiser, knocking him down.

When Brown gets out to try and arrest him, Tyson gets back up and runs up the entrance ramp of a parking garage.

Brown follows and sees Tyson about to lay down. But almost immediately he gets back to his feet, turns and draws a 9mm gun on Brown and two backup officers that had arrived on scene.

All three officers fired a total of 16 rounds, striking and killing him.

Although Tyson didn't shoot at the officers, police believe he may have tried if his gun hadn't jammed following the first incident.

Investigators believe Tyson shot the initial victim following an altercation outside the CVS.

That victim is expected to survive. Police say he's not from Baltimore and had no prior connection to Tyson.

The backup officers have been identified as Edgar Ayala-Lopez and Robert Cucchiaro. They along with Brown remain on routine administrative leave, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

To watch the video click here.