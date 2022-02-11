Three Baltimore City shootings within 41 minutes leaves two dead, one injured

BALTIMORE — Two people are dead and another is left injured following three shootings in Baltimore City Friday morning.

The gun violence spanned from the city's east to west side, all within 41 minutes.

Around 9:10am is when the first shooting was reported.

Officers were patrolling the 1700 block of Latrobe Street when they found a 46 year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hand.

About 23 minutes later, officers in the Southern District were called to the 500 block of South Payson Street.

There police found a victim shot who later died at Shock Trauma.

Then 18 minutes after that in West Baltimore, a Shot Spotter alert led officers to another man who had been shot in the 1800 block of Ashburton Street.

He too later died at Shock Trauma.

Police have not publicly identified any of the three victims and have no information yet on potential motives or suspects.

So far in 2022 — 43 people have been murdered in Baltimore City. Read more about each victim here.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.