Three arrested for shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in August

PG COUNTY, Md. — Arrests have been made in the shooting death of an 8-year-old in August.

According to police, three suspects were arrested in the connection of Peyton Evans who had returned from football practice and was playing a video game when he was fatally shot.

RELATED: 8-year-old killed in shooting in the Landover area

The suspects were 21-year-old Desmond Nkwocha, 23-year-old Mark Nkwocha and 23-year-old George Shamman.

Investigation revealed that a group was gathered outside of the home when the three suspects approached in a white colored sedan.

One occupant from that sedan fired shots toward the area that this group was gathered. That's when Peyton was struck.

All three suspects have been charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree murder and weapons related charges.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.