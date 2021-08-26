$25k reward offered for information on shooter who killed 8-year-old playing video game in Landover

LANDOVER, Md. — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the shooter responsible for killing an 8-year-old boy on Tuesday in Landover.

Police say Peyton Evans was playing a video game after returning from football practice when he was fatally shot.

Right now investigators don't have much to go on.

All they know is a group was gathered outside an apartment on Brightseat Road, when for some reason someone in a white sedan pulled up and opened fire.

At least one of those shots made it's way through the apartment hitting Evans.

Police do not believe he was the target.

Prince George's County Police Chief Malik Aziz accused the suspect of, "playing out some kind of role of some gangsterisim."

"I'll tell em to their face that is a coward if you shoot in a place and you don't care if kids or anybody else who isn't involved in your situation dies by your hand, you have a reckless disregard for life," said Aziz.

RELATED: 8-year-old killed in shooting Tuesday night in the Landover area

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.