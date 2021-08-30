Thousands of students head back to school Monday

BALTIMORE — Monday is the first day of school for thousands of students throughout Maryland. Baltimore County and Baltimore City Public Schools are two of the districts bringing students back before Labor Day.

However, in the city, about 25 schools are dismissing at noon on Monday due to warmer temperatures and humidity.

The schools closing early either don't have air conditioning units or have units that are being worked on. If there's a hotter day in the future, some schools will cancel in-person learning for the day and rely on virtual learning.

To kick off the first day of school, Baltimore City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises is visiting two schools along with some state and city leaders. School Board Chair Johnette Richardson, Mayor Brandon Scott, City Council President Nick Mosby, Delegate Maggie McIntosh, Delegate Stephanie Smith, and Delegate Talmadge Branch will join Dr. Santelises.

They'll be talking to parents, students and teachers at the schools and touring classrooms. Everyone is required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. They're starting at Baltimore International Academy at 9 a.m. and then head over to Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle right after.

