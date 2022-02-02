Thousands gather from across the country to honor fallen Baltimore firefighters

BALTIMORE — Thousands of firefighters from across the country gathered Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center to pay tribute and say goodbye to three of their fallen comrades.

Baltimore City firefighters, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo were killed January 24, in the line of duty.

The trio died after being trapped inside a burning vacant home that collapsed on S. Stricker Street.

Their deaths marked the first time since 2014, that the Baltimore City Fire Department lost a member in the line of duty.

In honoring the three members, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department was taken out of service on Wednesday.

It's the first time in the agency's 225-year history that has happened.

Units from all corners of Maryland and Washington D.C. filled in and covered calls, so every member of the Baltimore City Fire Department could attend the funeral service for their colleagues.

Butrim, Sadler and Lacayo will be laid to rest at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, following the service. Wake will be at the Timonium Fairgrounds.

Entrance ramps to the northbound Jones Falls Expressway will be closed to traffic during the funeral procession, which is expected to be from 12:30 to 2pm.

Family and friends of Paul Butrim are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air on February 3 from 3 to 8pm, or from 9am to noon on February 4.

Viewings for Sadler and Lacayo were held Tuesday in Bel Air.