Other agencies filled in Wednesday to fight fires in Baltimore, while BCFD attended funeral for three of their own

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday, for the first time in its 225-year history, the entire Baltimore City Fire Department was out of service.

This was so every member could attend the funeral for three of their own, Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo.

They were killed January 24 in the line of duty, when they became trapped inside a burning vacant home that collapsed on S. Stricker Street.

During the service, different fire departments from all corners of the state filled in to respond to calls in Baltimore City.

As we continue to pay our respect & honor #OurHeroes, we are incredibly grateful to have our Mutual Aid partners helping protect #Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/Juurs4qtJq — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) February 2, 2022

They were busy too.

Just as units were making their way into town, a two-story row home fire broke out in the 1300 block Cliftview Avenue.

WMAR captured footage of crews from Burtonsville and Annapolis battling the blaze.

Not long after, Baltimore County crews headed to a fire Lake Clifton High School on St Lo Drive. Two classrooms inside the vacant building reportedly caught fire, but no one was hurt. The cause is under investigation.

That wasn't all, firefighters from other agencies had to battle a blaze in the 1700 block of N. Carey Street, which turned out to be a rubbish fire.