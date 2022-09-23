Thousands expected for first Charm City Live Festival downtown

BALTIMORE — The stage is set for the first ever Charm City Live Festival in Downtown Baltimore hosting some local and national talent that’ll get the crowd moving Saturday.

“Hey this is the War Memorial Lawn. It’s the people’s lawn. Come get comfortable, find your spot and enjoy the show,” said Linzy Jackson, the festival’s co-chair.

He says the artist lined up to perform will have a little something everyone can enjoy with national performances from artists like Joe , Kelly Price , Stokley , Jon B , The Bonfyre , and Rebecca Black .

While there’s plenty of action on the stage, there’s just as much action surrounding it..

“We’re going to be showcasing a lot of local food vendors, food trucks from all over the city, all over the state, merchandise vendors, local merchandise vendors as well as national and local talent,” Jackson shared.

While the entertainment is the headline,

There’ll be opportunities for citizens to weigh in on issues concerning residents throughout the city. with agencies on hand to talk one on one.

The first act takes the stage at 1pm but well-before then Gay, Baltimore, Saratoga, Lexington, and Fayette Streets will all be closed for the festival…

“We’re asking people to use public transportation parking garages that’s near by as well as be here early specially if you’re trying to watch the earlier acts until we get later into the evening,” said Jackson.

The city’s Human Resources department will be conducting on-site interviews to fill a host of open positions within the city.