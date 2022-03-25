This year's Oscars has Maryland ties

BALTIMORE — The biggest night in Hollywood is back as the Oscars return on Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. on ABC!

Sunday will also mark the first time the show has had a host take the stage since Jimmy Kimmel in 2018. To keep things different, the Oscars are having three hosts this year. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall will all take the stage to run the show.

On the surface they may not have many similarities, but upon closer inspection, they all have spent some time in Maryland.

Amy Schumer was born in New York, but moved to Baltimore to pursue a college education. She graduated with a degree in theater from Towson University in 2003. She also made her film debut in the 2015 film "Trainwreck."

She even returned to Towson in 2016 to perform a show and reflected on her time there among other things.

Wanda Sykes was born in Portsmouth, Va., but was raised in the Gambrills section of Anne Arundel County. She went to Arundel High School and graduated from Hampton University with a degree in marketing. Before becoming one of America's most well-know comedians, she worked at the NSA.

Throughout her long career of comedy, she touched on issues like LGBTQ rights and social injustices.

Regina Hall was born in Washington, D.C. in 1970, and went on to graduate from Fordham University in 1992. She then went on to earn a master's degree in journalism from NYU before shifting into an acting career. Some of her most notable roles include the recurring character Brenda Meeks in the Scary Movie franchise and her leading role in "Girl's Trip."

At the 2019 BET Awards, Hall took to the stage to speak on gentrification in some of the areas where she grew up.

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and Fiinneas, Reba McEntire and Sebastián Yatra will all perform their nominated songs.

