The lead orchestrator for the 2022 Oscars is a Baltimore School For the Arts graduate

BALTIMORE — Baltimore will be on full display at The Oscars on Sunday, March 27, on the ABC network.

Dontae Winslow, a graduate of Baltimore School for the Arts will serve as lead orchestrator, conductor, composer and arranger for the world-renowned ceremony presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

He's done work in other Academy Awards shows, but this is the first time he's held each of the prominent responsibilities. Winslow thinks this will serve as inspiration for other Baltimore City students, especially those with troubled backgrounds.

“They can do exactly what I’m doing. Never ever give up on your dreams. Persist, have tenacity, and compassion for everyone around them,” Winslow said a few days before the event. “You don’t think when you’re catching your blessings that it will pay off later. Be patient.”

This is only another rung on the resume as Winslow has had a decorated career. He's been a part of musical presentations at three Super Bowls (including in 2022) and toured with Jill Scott and Justin Timberlake.

Right now, he's composing music for a film to be released later this year starring Wesley Snipes and entertainer Tiffany Haddish. At the same time, Winslow is also composing music for a play, "Blues for an Alabama Sky," directed by Phylicia Rashad.

To read more about Winslow, visit his website.

