'They want the day off': AACO school board accepts virtual day for inclement weather

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County School Board voted whether or not to make their snow days virtual learning days. There was much back and forth, but the board came to an agreement.

The school board approved the virtual day instruction for inclement weather.

"It gives us flexibility to continue on structure, critical parts of the school year before students are taking state mandated assessments and AP exams and those kinds of things, and count those school days, as opposed to adding them onto the end of the year," said Bob Mosier Chief Communications, Officer for Anne Arundel County Public School.

School officials say its not mandatory that every snow day becomes a virtual day, but this will help keep students on track. Board members are also working on solutions that offer flexibility for students and teachers.

"We’ll try to build flexibility into those schedules so that things like lunch can occur right. That older students can help younger students with lunch right, well maybe mom or dad is busy at work and another room and so, we'll try to build those things in so it's not a rigid schedule, that confines everyone," said Mosier.

However, many students disagree, Zachary Mcgrath who is the student member of the board, says his fellow classmates voiced their concerns and disagree with the virtual snow days.

"I was just met with a lot of hesitancy for this plan, and this is supposed to benefit the students, but they really want to have the day off, they want to have a day in the middle of the year where they can just forget about school for a little bit and be a kid," said Mcgrath.

The next step is for the board to send a final draft to the Maryland Department of Education for approval.

