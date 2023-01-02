'This hurts': First homicide of 2023 in Baltimore claims the life of a 17-year-old girl

BALTIMORE — Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Baltimore city that claimed the life of a teenager.

Neighbors like Donnell Garland said bullets flew all through their block hitting cars and homes while fatally wounding a 17-year-old girl.

“ This hurts," Garland said. "I have a daughter that you know that’s around her age.”

Near North Glover and East Monument Street is where the shooting happened.

While many people were celebrating the start of a new year with their family, it quickly turned into a devastation after bullets riddled their block hitting homes and cars.

“Came right through the window and all of our neighbors are still just kind of you know, that’s a heck of a way to start 2023,” Garland said.

Garland said his wife was a few feet away from the window that a bullet pierced, and when he stepped outside, he saw the teenager who had been shot.

“Came outside to see you know what had happened and I see a young lady laying on the ground. It really shattered me,” Garland said.

Police said it happened just before 3:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Once officers arrived, they found 17-year-old D’asia Garrison who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

“ It really, all I think about is the could’ve been. I think about what if I came to the door five minutes earlier. That’s going to haunt me,” Garland said.

Officers also found a 31-year-old man wounded from that shooting. Now neighbors can’t help but to think about the first homicide of the year in Baltimore city happening right outside their homes, claiming the life of a teenager. It’s a situation they said could’ve potentially ended their lives as well.

“Every time I come to the door I’m sort of staring at that space because it leaves a you know, it leaves a wound that you can sort of feel. It really affected me in a way that I wasn’t expecting,” Garland said.

Police have not mentioned any suspects or motives in this shooting, however, detectives are still investigating.

If you know anything about this shooting call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.