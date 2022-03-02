‘They’re both responsible’: Owner of vintage car wrecked last week fights to have vehicle repaired

BALTIMORE — We’re hearing from another car owner involved in last week’s collision on Wilkens Avenue. Michael Wetzel owns a 1955 Chevy Bel Air and wants it fixed by the people responsible.

“It’s my pride and joy,” said Wetzel. “I’ve driven it maybe 20 times, usually only taking it to the classic car shows in Glen Burnie.”

It’s been almost a week since Wetzel’s vintage car was badly damaged.

“I got that car back in 1993,” he said. “I finished restoring it two years ago. I want it fixed.”

Wetzel showed off Polaroid pictures of the car’s restoration outside his home on Wilkens Avenue Tuesday. He said he’s made multiple to insurance companies. He’s even talked to the employer of the driver who hit his car.

“I’ve called them and shared my insurance information with them,” he said. “They only said they still need to look at the video and then they would call me back.”

It’s been a waiting game, not only for Wetzel but for everyone involved.

Sharlene Wade is also waiting to hear back from insurance companies.

“I have six kids,” said Wade. “That’s how I got them to school, doctor’s appointments, everywhere.”

While she waits back for answers, she’s launched a GoFundMe campaign. She’s hoping to raise $3,000.

Those impacted by last week’s crash want those responsible to pay up.

“i think both of them should be responsible,” said Wetzel. “He [the drive] was riding in the vehicle. He’s responsible and they’re responsible for the vehicle he was driving. That truck should’ve been off the road at 1 o’clock in the morning. He should be out at that time of night.”

WMAR-2 News reached out to the owner of the truck. We are waiting for a call back.