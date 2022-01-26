'They paid the ultimate sacrifice': Local non-profit sets up GoFundMe for families of firefighters killed in Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE — A local non-profit has created a GoFundMe to raise money for the families of the three Baltimore City firefighters who died battling a blaze in a vacant home Monday.

Kyle Detling created the non-profit called Big Al Foundation in honor of this father Alan Detling who was a Baltimore City firefighter for over 20 years.

“We were very close,” he said [He was] one of my best friends.”

Detling’s father died unexpectedly two years ago, which inspired him to start the foundation to help first responders and their families.

“So I figured what’s a way I can turn a negative situation into a something positive and helping others. It’s what he would want and something I’ve always been passionate about,” Detling said.

Detling said he was touched by the deadly fire that claimed the lives of three Baltimore City firefighters.

He said is now looking to raise money for the families.

“I want to help the families in any way that I can,” he said.

Detling’s foundation setup a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $30,000. He’s hoping to give $10,000 to each of the families.

It’s a way to not only honor his father but to also pays respects to our everyday heroes, who put their lives on the line for others.

“They paid the ultimate sacrifice and I’m here and I’m not a firefighter and I want them to know how much they’re appreciated by myself and our community and so it’s a good way for me to give back to them for the ultimate sacrifice that they take,” he said.

If you would like to donate, you can click this link here.