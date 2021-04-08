There's a need for your to donate blood. Check out our list of donation locations.

This is National Volunteer Month and the American Red Cross is grateful for volunteer donors.

Nearly 2.6 million volunteer donors, across the country, donate blood every year. The Red Cross is in need of healthy people, especially those with Type O blood, to donate.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma, from a routine donation, that tests high in antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help patients with COVID-19 recover quicker.

Each Red Cross donation center is following COVID-19 guidelines, including temperature checks, social distancing, and faces masks for donors and staff. Donors should schedule an appointment.

Here are a few upcoming drives. You can always find a donation center near you here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)