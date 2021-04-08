Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

There's a need for your to donate blood. Check out our list of donation locations.

Blood donations needed
Posted: 12:54 PM, Apr 08, 2021
Updated: 2021-04-08 13:45:02-04
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Chris Carlson/AP
Sugin Quang donates at a blood drive hosted by the Richard Nixon Presidential Library to help meet the urgent demand for donations amid the coronavirus outbreak across the United States in Yorba Linda, Calif., Tuesday, March 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Recovered from COVID-19? Your plasma could be key to develop treatment for ill patients

This is National Volunteer Month and the American Red Cross is grateful for volunteer donors.

Nearly 2.6 million volunteer donors, across the country, donate blood every year. The Red Cross is in need of healthy people, especially those with Type O blood, to donate.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma, from a routine donation, that tests high in antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help patients with COVID-19 recover quicker.

Each Red Cross donation center is following COVID-19 guidelines, including temperature checks, social distancing, and faces masks for donors and staff. Donors should schedule an appointment.

Here are a few upcoming drives. You can always find a donation center near you here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Anne Arundel County
April 16, 202111:30am-5pmPip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane
April 16, 20219am-2pmCommunity Place, 100 Community Place
April 21, 20211-6pmAnnapolis Moose Lodge 296, 1890 Crownsville Rd
April 27, 202112-5pmOur Lady of the Chesapeake, 8325 Ventnor Road
April 30, 20218am-1:30pm Anne Arundel County Board of Education, 2644 Riva Road
Baltimore County
April 17, 20217:45am-1:15pmSacred Heart Church Glyndon, Sacred Heart Lane
April 22, 20211:30pm-7pmSt Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1803 Dundalk Avenue
April 24, 20217:30am-12pmReisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street
April 27, 20212pm-7pmBeth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane
April 30, 202110am-3pmMaryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road
Baltimore City
April 16, 20217:45am-2:45pmBaltimore Mt Hope Blood Donation Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive
April 16, 20218am-1:30pmAscension Saint Agnes, 900 S. Caton Avenue
April 17, 2021 (various dates)7:45-2:45pmBaltimore Mt Hope Blood Donation Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive
April 19, 2021 (various dates)7:30am-12:30pmJohns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 5501 Bayview Circle, Bayview Asthma and Allergy Cente
April 26, 20219am-3pmBloomberg School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, Bloomberg School of Public Health
Carroll County
April 20, 20212pm-7pmAmerican Legion Post 200 Hampstead, 4600 Legion Lane
April 22, 20211:30pm-7pmSandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike
April 26, 202112:30pm-5:30pmWestminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane
April 28, 20211:30pm-7pmGrace Bible Church of North Carroll, 3250 Charmil Drive Union Bridge
April 29, 202110am-3pmBest Western Westminster Hotel - Kelsey Lineberger Project, 451 WMC Drive
Harford County
April 21, 202110am-3pmKnights of Columbus 4714, 23 Newport DR
April 22, 202110am-3pmSt. Matthew Lutheran Church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville RD
April 30, 202112pm-5:30pmAmerican Legion Post 39, 500 Hickory Ave
Howard County
April 16, 202111am-4pmColumbia Town Center/ vacant store on the lower level near Nordstrom, 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
April 23, 202111am-4pmHoward County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road
April 27, 20219am-3pmChurch of Jesus Christ LDS Ten Oaks, 6020 Ten Oaks Rd.
April 28, 202110am-3pmCourtyard Marriott Annapolis Junction, 2700 Hercules Road
April 29, 20213pm-8pmHoward Masonic Lodge, 5585 Levering Avenue