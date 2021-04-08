There's a need for your to donate blood. Check out our list of donation locations.

This is National Volunteer Month and the American Red Cross is grateful for volunteer donors.
Nearly 2.6 million volunteer donors, across the country, donate blood every year. The Red Cross is in need of healthy people, especially those with Type O blood, to donate.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. Plasma, from a routine donation, that tests high in antibodies may be used as convalescent plasma to help patients with COVID-19 recover quicker.
Each Red Cross donation center is following COVID-19 guidelines, including temperature checks, social distancing, and faces masks for donors and staff. Donors should schedule an appointment.
Here are a few upcoming drives. You can always find a donation center near you here or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
|Anne Arundel County
|April 16, 2021
|11:30am-5pm
|Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane
|April 16, 2021
|9am-2pm
|Community Place, 100 Community Place
|April 21, 2021
|1-6pm
|Annapolis Moose Lodge 296, 1890 Crownsville Rd
|April 27, 2021
|12-5pm
|Our Lady of the Chesapeake, 8325 Ventnor Road
|April 30, 2021
|8am-1:30pm
|Anne Arundel County Board of Education, 2644 Riva Road
|Baltimore County
|April 17, 2021
|7:45am-1:15pm
|Sacred Heart Church Glyndon, Sacred Heart Lane
|April 22, 2021
|1:30pm-7pm
|St Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1803 Dundalk Avenue
|April 24, 2021
|7:30am-12pm
|Reisterstown United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street
|April 27, 2021
|2pm-7pm
|Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane
|April 30, 2021
|10am-3pm
|Maryland State Fairgrounds, 2200 York Road
|Baltimore City
|April 16, 2021
|7:45am-2:45pm
|Baltimore Mt Hope Blood Donation Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive
|April 16, 2021
|8am-1:30pm
|Ascension Saint Agnes, 900 S. Caton Avenue
|April 17, 2021 (various dates)
|7:45-2:45pm
|Baltimore Mt Hope Blood Donation Center, 4700 Mt Hope Drive
|April 19, 2021 (various dates)
|7:30am-12:30pm
|Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, 5501 Bayview Circle, Bayview Asthma and Allergy Cente
|April 26, 2021
|9am-3pm
|Bloomberg School of Public Health, 615 North Wolfe Street, Bloomberg School of Public Health
|Carroll County
|April 20, 2021
|2pm-7pm
|American Legion Post 200 Hampstead, 4600 Legion Lane
|April 22, 2021
|1:30pm-7pm
|Sandy Mount United Methodist Church, 2101 Old Westminster Pike
|April 26, 2021
|12:30pm-5:30pm
|Westminster Baptist Church, 354 Crest Lane
|April 28, 2021
|1:30pm-7pm
|Grace Bible Church of North Carroll, 3250 Charmil Drive Union Bridge
|April 29, 2021
|10am-3pm
|Best Western Westminster Hotel - Kelsey Lineberger Project, 451 WMC Drive
|Harford County
|April 21, 2021
|10am-3pm
|Knights of Columbus 4714, 23 Newport DR
|April 22, 2021
|10am-3pm
|St. Matthew Lutheran Church, St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1200 Churchville RD
|April 30, 2021
|12pm-5:30pm
|American Legion Post 39, 500 Hickory Ave
|Howard County
|April 16, 2021
|11am-4pm
|Columbia Town Center/ vacant store on the lower level near Nordstrom, 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy
|April 23, 2021
|11am-4pm
|Howard County Fairgrounds, 2210 Fairgrounds Road
|April 27, 2021
|9am-3pm
|Church of Jesus Christ LDS Ten Oaks, 6020 Ten Oaks Rd.
|April 28, 2021
|10am-3pm
|Courtyard Marriott Annapolis Junction, 2700 Hercules Road
|April 29, 2021
|3pm-8pm
|Howard Masonic Lodge, 5585 Levering Avenue