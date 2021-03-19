'There is no limit': Baltimore business owner hopes new store inspires generation of kids

BALTIMORE — His banana puddings are to die for and people across Baltimore are going crazy over them.

Jamal Wiggins, who is the owner of Crazy Puddings, came up with the idea four years ago.

“Honestly, I was bored one day. I was in the house and I wanted something sweet. I wanted banana pudding,” he said. “But, I didn’t want the original grandma’s banana pudding.”

Wiggins then came up with his own recipe, starting with oreos, which are his favorite cookie. It turned into him going “crazy” with different flavors.

“We have strawberry, oreo, butter crunch, regular and snickerdoodle,” he said. “They literally just come to mind. If I’m in the market, and I’m walking down the aisle, the cookie aisle, the treat aisle and I think of stuff or if I’m eating a certain candy I think this may go good with that.”

The puddings are taking on a life of its own.

“It’s delicious,” one customer said who left with two banana puddings.

Wiggins’ business is becoming a household name in Baltimore, getting people hooked with every bite.

“When I was running two vans, I was selling a thousand puddings a day,” he said.

He said he wouldn’t be where he is today without the community.

“When I greet people, whether you a male or female, older or younger, I ask how you doing, how’s your day, thank you and let them know I appreciate them. They may appreciate me, but I appreciate them more,” he said.

Wiggins said the city’s support has been humbling.

It’s allowed him to finally open his own store later this month, which will be located in Southwest Baltimore.

He wants it to be more than just a business, but a symbol of hope.

“My goal is to definitely inspire people to make them say I can do that,” he said. "Whatever they want to do: clothes, food, drinks [or[ flipping houses. I just want people to know you can actually do it. You just got to take the initiative and do it.”

Crazy Puddings will open on March 27th. Wiggins said he plans to hire young kids from the city.

“You may not have a person like me to say hey you looking for a job come work. You may not have a person that say 'hey come on, I got you',” he said.

But he wants to be that person by one day inspiring the next generation of business owners.

“The limit is beyond the sky. There is no limit,” he said.

Wiggins said his goal is to make Crazy Puddings a franchise and open multiple store in other cities.