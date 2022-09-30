'It's been pretty bad': Families share concerns at BCPS coalition meeting

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public School parents are speaking up and demanding change within the classrooms. Parents say enough is enough, and they want to see change, which is why they formed the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.

The organization consists of parents fighting for a better public school system. The group held their first ever meeting September 29, 2022, where they discussed everything from educational needs to bullying.

Students also attended and spoke about their personal experiences. A student named Michael who attends Dundalk High School says the classroom is not fit for learning.

"Ever since the pandemic, the schools are pretty much just going down, it's been pretty bad. There's a lot of assault, sexual assault, physical assault, anything," said Michael.

Parents are outraged by the amount of bullying and the lack of student consequences. A local pastor attended the town hall and he says his niece is constantly attacked and harassed at school.

He shared a video with us where he says a group of girls tried to jump his niece at Perry Hall High School.

"Where to attack her when she was getting in the car. This has got to stop," said Pastor Neil.

Parents also worry that the educational needs of children are not being met, especially since many are late for school or miss it all together, because of the bus shortage.

"Groups are doubled up, so kids are sitting three to a seat or standing in the aisle, that makes them very uncomfortable or nervous. Sometimes buses arrive after school starts, so that makes the kids already anxious, then they're having to stay after. So the administration have to kind of babysit because the kids can't be unattended until the buses can come back and pick them up. So, it's just throwing a wrench into the system that we were really hoping to get this year off smoothly, but you know there's a lot of issues that are still ongoing," said Amy Adams, President of the Baltimore County Parent and Student Coalition.

But there's power in numbers, which is why this group hopes more parents will join them to make a difference.

"I just hope that we can partner with the school system and help them in any way possible, we are invested in the school being successful because our kids are there," said Adams.

WMAR 2-News reached out to BCPS for comment and await their response.

