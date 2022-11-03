'The players worked hard': Parents protest decision to stop football players from going to playoffs

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and City College have been longtime rivals for years, but last Friday the rivalry went up a notch, when the two football coaches got into a physical altercation that cost both teams playoffs.

People say the fight broke out because of poor sportsmanship, words were exchanged and instead of the coaches leading by example, they let their egos spiral.

The fight broke out after City College won the game. In a video you can see both coaches from City College and Poly shoving each other soon after people say players got involved, now both teams lost the chance of entering the state playoffs.

"It’s just unfortunate that the decision was made based on the actions of adults, people that were supposed to be leading the team," said Amanda Mack, parent of City College football player.

Some parents showed up to the city school headquarters to protest against the decision to stop the teams from playing.

Mack who’s the parent of of Jarrod Mack, whose number is six, says this can cause a lot of students to sacrifice future opportunities, which is why his whole family came out to protest.

"The players worked hard. There's a lot at stake, scouts, scholarships maybe on the line," said Mack.

People also believe the the fight overshadowed the good sportsmanship between the players. WMAR 2-News was sent a video of Jarrod Mack, going up to the opposing team to comfort a player after the loss. He says a team can't thrive without proper sportsmanship.

Poly and City players show good sportsmanship after game, despite violence

"Even if I don't see it around me, I'm still gonna be true to myself. You always deserve to be supported on how hard you played. I just think it should go both ways," Jarrod Mack.

Baltimore City Schools CEO is still investigating the incident.