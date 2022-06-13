'The Orioles will never leave'

BALTIMORE, Md. — A perceived legal battle over control of the Orioles has their ability to stay in Baltimore at stake.

It's a thought too painful to bare for businesses surrounding Oriole Park, like Pickle’s Pub.

“It would definitely be a huge hit on us here,” said Jessica Sullivan, who has worked at the business for six years. “Everyone is an Orioles fan. I mean people that come from out of state. We’ve got Orioles fans from all over the place so that would just be a huge hit on all of the businesses around here. It would not be good for us so don’t do that to us Orioles.”

In a statement released by John Angelos, the chairman and CEO says his family will never move the Orioles out of Baltimore, and he plans to generate another $10 billion in economic impact just as it has over the last 30 years at Camden Yards.

Even talk of the Orioles possibly moving may have seemed like a cruel joke to O’s fans who have weathered through several losing seasons during a rebuild of the team, that now seems on the verge of winning.

At Sliders Bar & Grill, Co-Owner Mark Sheubrooks says he’s filling his business up with O’s fans even with attendance at the ballpark at modest levels, and he remains positive about the Orioles staying here at such an exciting time for the downtown area.

“The good thing around here too is it’s not just baseball anymore,” said Sheubrooks. “We’ve got football. We’ve got these hotels. We’ve got conventions. We’re putting $200 million into the arena. We’re going to fix up the harbor. We’re going to have the World Cup. There’s a lot going on. If you ever had a lot positive to say, it’s now.”

Not to mention lawmaker's pledge a few months ago to spend over a billion dollars on a future makeover for Camden Yards.