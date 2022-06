BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles owners are having a family squabble.

Lou Angelos, the son of owner Peter Angelos, is suing his brother and mother over control of the team.

The Baltimore Banner reports that Lou Angelos also hinted that if John Angelos is in charge, the Orioles could move.

It’s long believed that Peter Angelos made the orioles a 50-50 deal with his boys.

But now it’s being challenged in court with fans now wondering about the future of the team.