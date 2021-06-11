The largest July 4th celebration in the state is returning

CATONSVILLE, Md. — The largest Fourth of July show in the state is making a big come back, celebrating their rebound from the pandemic!

The City of Catonsville is gearing up for their 75th Independence Day parade and fire works show and since making a comeback they’re making it an all weekend event!

Nearly 80,000 people attended two years ago and they went virtual last year due to the pandemic, but this year all activites pre-pandemic will continue.

The weekend long celebration is kicking off Friday, July 2.

