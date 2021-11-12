The Inner Harbor Ice Rink is back!

BALTIMORE — After more than a year on lockdown because of the pandemic, some people in Baltimore say they have hope that things may finally be getting back to normal.

Last year because of the COVID pandemic many activities like the ice skating rink were closed for safety reason, but this year its back open for families to enjoy and many say this is the perfect start to the holiday season.

Riya Pandit moved to Baltimore four months ago and its been a bit challenging adjusting to the city because of the pandemic.

"I came when mask mandates were just about to get off of effect and then a couple months later they were reinstated," Pandit said.

But with the ice-skating rink and some other surrounding activities restarting this year – she and many others are optimistic about what’s to come for the city.

"It gives me hope that there’s things that are going to eventually get better," she said.

"There are lots of holiday activities this year, so we really hope Baltimoreans will come down and enjoy the harbor and downtown for the holidays," said Laurie Schwartz, President of the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore.

They're responsible for reinstating the ice skating rink.

"It’s so gratifying and exciting to hear how many people want to come back and skate on the rink and go to the Christmas village and visit the inner harbor again for the holidays," she said.

Schwartz says the ice skating rink is just the beginning of all the fun that’s planned for the holidays.

We will be providing hand sanitizer and suggesting people in unrelated groups stay away from each other well be putting together a design for an ice rink mask that we will be providing if people would like to have a mask.

The Inner Harbor Ice Rink will be open through through January 17, 2022. It is located atop the Amphitheater at 201 E. Pratt Street. For more information on the rink, click here.