BALTIMORE — If you're looking for a place to enjoy art and tour the city of Baltimore, tomorrow night might be the perfect opportunity.

In partnership with the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, for one night only, the Bromo Arts District will host multiple open galleries. The self-paced tour will feature everything from culture to creative outlets for all to enjoy.

People will get a chance to tour the district by going to various galleries and experience everything from performances, film screenings, hands-on printmaking and more.

Exhibits will be spaced out throughout the boundaries of Park Avenue to Greene Street, and Read Street to Lombard Street. It's all free to the public.

The overall goal is for people to come together and witness the creativity and culture of Baltimore.

"It brings our entire community together. It shows all types of visitors from our arts enthusiasts to our first time visitors everything that the district has to offer. It's a unique experience to actually be able to have so many spaces open at the same time in the Bromo Art District," said Emily Breiter, Executive Director Bromo Arts District.

It's also a great networking event for aspiring artist. Amy Cavanaugh, Executive Director of Maryland Art Place stated,"inspiring artists should pop down. It's a great way to meet everybody. Come meet the people who are running the spaces."

Shuttles will be provided throughout the night to help people get around along with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant accommodations.

The Bromo Art walk is from 5pm-9pm and it's free to the public. There will also be an after party at current space.

The after party is 21 and up. Register to attend here.

