The Boys & Girls Club remembers Violet Ripken

MARYLAND — "Ms. Vi was the matriarch to two families. She was the matriarch to the Boys and Girls Club family as well as the Orioles," said Derek DeWitt, the Executive Director of the Boys and Girls Club in Harford and Cecil Counties.

Violet Ripken is remembered as a legend by the members of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America. She was a founding member of the Harford County Chapter of the Boys and Girls Club.

"Her impact and her influence has resulted in the positive impact on thousands and thousands of young people’s lives in Harford County and beyond so it’s a true testament to her legacy and the person that she was, and the impact one person can have on an entire community," said DeWitt. He added, "she is deeply missed and she will be very fondly remembered."

The Boys and Girls Club of Harford and Cecil Counties released the following statement to their community.

On behalf of the Boys and Girls Club to Harford and Cecil County I regretfully share the sad news that our longtime friend and charter member Violet Ripken has passed away.

Ms. Vi, as she was known to many, was a founding member of the Harford County chapter of the Boys and Girls Club and remained engaged in the growth of the organization for over 30 years

Many years ago, Ms. Vi saw a need for children to have a nurturing, learning, and safe environment to gather. It was with these principles in mind that she, along with a small group of businesspeople from the Aberdeen area, engaged the national organization of the Boys and Girls Club to start a chapter here in her hometown of Aberdeen

Over the years, she remained involved and worked tirelessly to help the clubs maintain the original vision of not only providing a place for children to gather after school but be involved in the growth and success of these children and help provide a path forward that would serve them for rest of their lives.

Through her efforts she has assisted in the growth of The Boys and Girls Club of Harford and Cecil County. Today the organization serves more than 7500 children annually throughout both Harford and Cecil Counties.

As lifelong member of the Aberdeen community who loved to give back, Ms. Vi will be missed by so many people. On behalf of the Boys and Girls Club we thank Ms. Vi and her family for all they have done to serve the children of Harford county over the years.

May she rest in peace.

