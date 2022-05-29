Watch
Double shooting at Baltimore's Inner Harbor

1 teen dead, another injured in downtown shooting
Posted at 9:57 PM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 22:14:34-04

Baltimore City Police are investigating a murder downtown at the Inner Harbor.

Officers were in the area around 7:34 Saturday night when they heard gunfire.

They responded to the area and found 2 victims in the 300 block of East Pratt Street.

A 17-year-old female and a 17-year-old male were rushed to Shock Trauma and into surgery.

The 17-year-old male died at the hospital. No update on the condition of the other victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

