Tendea Family hosted rally for peace in Park Heights due to increased violence

BALTIMORE — A rally was held Wednesday night in park heights in light of the recent events that claimed the lives of four people who were shot and killed in less than 24 hours. One of them was Jalil George who was a young man trying to create change.

George was a leader in Baltimore City. He was working to redevelop the area to bring back charm to Charm City.

The 24-year-old touched the lives of many. He was a Morgan State University graduate with a degree in electrical and computer engineering.

He wanted to use his skills and passion for change to better Baltimore, which is why he got into real estate to redevelop the city, but that all changed when he was shot and killed in his investment property.

Neighbors are speaking out and taking action, which is why many flocked to Park Heights to attend a rally for peace in honor of George's life.

"It's a tragedy. He was a positive person. He wasn't into anything illegal because I know that is typically the perception when a young Black man is murdered. They think that young Black man was possibly involved in criminal activity, and that's far from the truth about Mr. George,"said Dr. Deanna Bailey, Morgan State University Professor.

His death is prompting change and community leaders are asking people to not lose faith and to please come together.

"Our hood our job, and that means that no matter where we are in what neighborhood, that is our responsibility to shift and change Baltimore City. If we can change, Baltimore City will change, but it's going to be the participation of individuals that believe," said Elijah Miles, Chairman of The Tendea Family.

"I challenge, every single man in the city to get up off your hind parts, get out into the streets, stand on these corners, and talk to these young boys," voiced a speaker at the rally.

A few resources and programs are listed below:

https://monse.baltimorecity.gov/safe-streets-new

https://www.tendeafamily.com/about

https://lifebridgehealth.org/main/center-for-hope

https://weourusmovement.org/

https://www.abc-md.org/

https://monse.baltimorecity.gov/gvrs-new

https://www.letsthrivebaltimore.org/