Tendea Family continues to have community conversations to combat violence

BATIMORE — The gun violence in Baltimore City has become a trend, and more people's lives are becoming hashtags, but the Tendea Family is hoping conversation will promote change.

"It's a lot of trauma out here.. It's a lot of violence," said Rebecca Whitson, a Tendea Family supporter.

This year, Baltimore City experienced over 300 homicides, and kids weren’t exempt. A number of children were shot and killed this year.

Organizers expressed how gun violence has taken the lives of too many of our youth. Some of the victims were bystanders who got caught in the crossfire, and because of the senseless violence, their lives ended abruptly.

"This is not normal. This is not acceptable, and this has to be addressed. Not just by conversations but by actions," said a community member.

"Us as citizens in Baltimore City, have to begin to evaluate the actions or inactions we've taken to benefit our community or destroy our community," said Elijah Miles, chairman of the Tendea Family.

The Tendea Family, which is an anti-violence organization, expressed that instead of people leaving the city, they encourage neighbors, especially youth, to get involved and help take back Baltimore.

"Sometimes in schools they're given a get out of the hood goal with yo work hard in school so that you can eventually leave the neighborhood because your neighborhood is definitely not compatible. So, this is about encouraging our youth to think about. Alright, you're gonna do these things for your family, and that's what you're supposed to do, but when you're thinking about the next year. You also should have a part in making the city better," said Miles.

The Tendea Family plans to host a community conversation every Sunday. If you want to get involved, click here.

