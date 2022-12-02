Teenage brother and sister linked to pair of robberies in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Md. — Police have linked a teenage brother and sister to a pair of Wednesday robberies in Brooklyn.

The first happened around 4:30pm in the 300 block of Church Street.

A man told police he was walking home, when two kids approached. One allegedly pointed a handgun and demanded the victim's property before running off.

Then around 11:30 that night, a 16-year-old girl broke into La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.

She allegedly attacked one of employee there with a handgun, prior to being removed from the store.

Anne Arundel County Police were able to locate and arrest her shortly after.

RELATED: Teenage girl accused of breaking into Latin grocery store in Brooklyn, pistol whipping employee

The next day with help from a school resource officer, detectives determined the girl is the sister of the armed Church Street robbery suspect.

Turns out they were working in tandem when they approached the first victim and held him up at gunpoint.

Police say they later searched the home of the suspects and found evidence of the that first robbery.

It's unclear if that evidence included the gun, and if so whether it was the same one used in both robberies.