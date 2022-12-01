Teenage girl accused of breaking into Latin grocery store in Brooklyn, pistol whipping employee

BROOKLYN, Md. — A teenage girl is accused of breaking into a Brooklyn grocery store and pistol whipping an employee.

Anne Arundel County Police were called around 11:20pm Wednesday, for an attempted robbery at La Quetzalteca Latin Grocery on Ritchie Highway.

On scene officers learned that a 16-year-old girl forced her way into the store after-hours, and attacked a worker with a handgun.

Despite the suspect allegedly threatening to kill them, other employees were able to remove and lock her out of the store.

Police later found the girl nearby carrying an unloaded handgun.

She was arrested and charged.