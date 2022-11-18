Teen shoplifting suspect accused of attacking officer at Arundel Mills Mall

HANOVER, Md. — A teenage girl from Severn is accused of attacking an officer when police tried to arrest her for shoplifting at Arundel Mills Mall Thursday afternoon.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17, said Anne Arundel County police. The incident was just a day after police charged a Laurel man with discharging a gun at the mall food court in October.

Police were called to Bass Pro Shops for a shoplifting in progress. While they were headed there, they found the suspect - a 16-year-old from Severn - inside Kids Foot Locker.

When police approached, the suspect allegedly backed away and jumped over a bench to get away. When officers tried to put her in handcuffs, she started kicking and screaming. She allegedly kicked one officer in the face and chest, and bit the officer.

The officer was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was charged as an adult and taken to Central Booking.

