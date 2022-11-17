Laurel man charged after gun goes off in Arundel Mills food court

HANOVER, Md. — A Laurel man has been arrested after a gun went off at the Arundel Mills Mall food court last month, causing chaos and prompting the mall's evacuation on a Saturday afternoon.

Brandon Maurice Carroll, 26, of Laurel was arrested Wednesday, after detectives identified him on Nov. 11, said Anne Arundel County police today. He is charged with discharging a gun, reckless endangerment, and carrying a loaded gun, but was already released on his own recognizance on Wednesday.

The incident at the food court happened at about 3:30 p.m. Oct. 1. The suspect appeared to be adjusted his pants, when the gun he was hiding discharged into the floor.

No one was injured from the actual bullet, and officers said the suspect fled along with the other customers who were running away.