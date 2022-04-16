Teen honors fallen first responders in a one-mile run in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — A teenager organizes and raises money for families of fallen first responders in a one-mile run Saturday in Towson.

Running 4 Heroes was created and organized by 13-year-old Zechariah Cartledge in collaboration with the Baltimore-based Hope and Peace Foundation.

The route comprises a four-lap run through Chesapeake Avenue, Washington Avenue, Susquehanna Avenue, and Baltimore Avenue.

At the age of seven, Zechariah began running in local charity 5Ks. At the age of ten, he founded the non-profit Running 4 Heroes after participating in a Tunnels 2 Towers 5K in his native state of Florida. During that run, he learned about the daily sacrifices made by individuals who go to work every day to defend the lives and property of their fellow residents.

Zechariah Cartledge is Running 4 Heroes in Towson #today. The 13-year-old is raising money for Maryland’s Fallen Heroes. Read more about his efforts at the following link: https://t.co/aU352x4Yz6 pic.twitter.com/dmooOnqh2Z — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) April 16, 2022

Running 4 Heroes became a non-profit organization in 2019. For every first responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the course of duty, Zechariah runs a mile. He wishes to pay tribute to those who gave their lives so that we could live in a better society.

Zechariah has conducted 1,196 one-mile runs at his former elementary school, including four runs for Baltimore Police Officer Holley, and Baltimore Firefighters Lt. Sadler, Lt. Butrim, and Lacayo.

This past Sunday, the teen ran in Puerto Rico to honor that country's fallen heroes. Through the generosity of Zechariah's supporters, he has donated over $300,000.00 through monthly grants to injured first responders and their families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.

In honor of Zechariah's first visit to Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, April 16, 2022 as "Running 4 Heroes" Day in Maryland.

