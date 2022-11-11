Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Lansdowne residents are on high alert after learning a teen died this morning following a shooting Thursday night.

Baltimore County Police were called to the 4300 block of Tucker Circle around 9 p.m. Thursday. They found a teen shot inside one of the homes and rushed him to the hopsital.

"This is a quiet neighborhood. We don't have stuff like that going on around here. It's really quiet," one neighbor shared with WMAR-2 News.

"We looked out and I just saw everything, and I saw the tape, and I was like I hope nobody got killed. I said I pray not either," said the neighbor.

Crime scene tape lined the homes of residents, many with young children who shared their concern with the shooting taking place so close to where they live.

"This gun violence is just ridiculous and then for these teens to just be getting killed. It's so senseless like people just can't get along. They react fast before they think about what they're doing," she added.

Police haven't identified a suspect or motive in the case.

"It's just sad somebody had to lose their child to find out that he passed away this morning and it's really sad. My heart goes out to his parents," she said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact 410-307-2020.