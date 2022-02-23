Teen charged with murder of Baltimore food delivery driver

BALTIMORE — A 16-year-old has been charged in the January 24 shooting death of Baltimore food delivery driver, Cheryl McCormack.

Police say the teen turned himself in around 12:30am Wednesday.

McCormack was shot and killed minutes from her home on White Avenue, just days before her 52nd birthday.

She and another victim were working for DoorDash, on their way to drop off an order, when their car ran out of gas.

McCormack stayed with the car while her co-worker walked to a gas station to get fuel.

During this time, two masked suspects allegedly tried robbing the co-worker ordering them back to the disabled vehicle.

That's where the suspects saw McCormack and demanded she get out of the car.

When she refused to give the suspects what they wanted, they shot her and fled.

On February 8 the ATF released a video showing the suspects walking around the gas station, near the crime scene, shortly before the deadly shooting.

A $5,000 reward had previously been offered for information leading to the shooter. It's unclear if any particular tip led police to the teen. His name is also being withheld.

There is no information on the second suspect.