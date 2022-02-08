Watch
ATF offers $5K reward to ID suspects in video accused of murdering Baltimore delivery driver

ATF Baltimore
The ATF on Tuesday released video of two suspects wanted in connection to the January 24 murder of a Baltimore food delivery driver.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 08, 2022
BALTIMORE — The ATF on Tuesday released video of two suspects wanted in connection to the January 24 murder of a Baltimore food delivery driver.

Cheryl McCormack, 51, was shot and killed overnight in the 3900 block of White Avenue.

Investigators believe the two masked suspects in this video tried robbing her, and shot her when she refused to give them what they wanted.

ATF is offering up a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.

