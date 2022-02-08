ATF offers $5K reward to ID suspects in video accused of murdering Baltimore delivery driver

BALTIMORE — The ATF on Tuesday released video of two suspects wanted in connection to the January 24 murder of a Baltimore food delivery driver.

Cheryl McCormack, 51, was shot and killed overnight in the 3900 block of White Avenue.

Investigators believe the two masked suspects in this video tried robbing her, and shot her when she refused to give them what they wanted.

ATF, @BaltimorePolice are investigating the murder of a food delivery driver who was fatally shot on Jan. 24 after refusing to give items of value to persons robbing her. $5,000 reward from ATF for info that leads to identification of these suspects. Call 888-ATF-TIPS with info pic.twitter.com/g1LC5uci7J — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) February 8, 2022

ATF is offering up a $5,000 reward for information leading to their arrest.