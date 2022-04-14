Three people have been found murdered inside their vehicles over the last 24 hours in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A 52-year-old man is dead after being shot in the head during a potential road rage incident in Baltimore Thursday.

The victim was discovered just after 12:45pm inside a vehicle, in the 6200 block of Pennington Avenue.

Police say a witness reported possible road rage leading up to the incident, although no official motive was revealed.

The deadly shooting is the third over the last 24 hours.

In all three, the victim was found dead inside a vehicle.

Overnight around 1:30am — a 47-year-old man was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Wilkens Avenue.

About five-hours earlier on Wednesday night, a 21-year-old man was discovered inside an overturned vehicle in the 4200 block of Nadine Avenue.

No arrests have been made thus far.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

