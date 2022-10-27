Watch Now
Teen charged in connection to murder of Milford Mill Academy student, Travis Slaughter

Posted at 1:11 PM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 13:19:57-04

MILFORD MILL, Md. — A teen has been charged in connection to the September murder of 14-year-old Travis Slaughter.

Police say the suspect is 17-years-old, and is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

Slaughter, a student at Milford Mill Academy, was shot to death on September 2 near Liberty Road and Washington Avenue, following the school's football game.

One other person was also injured in the shooting.

So far no motive has been revealed. It's unclear if the suspect and Slaughter knew each other.

