Teen allegedly shoots aunt in Carroll County

TANEYTOWN, Md. — It all started with a 911 call for a shooting from a two-story duplex on York Street in Taneytown on Monday.

“Officers responded to the home and found a 26-year-old woman who sustained an apparent gun shot wound,” said Elena Russo of the Maryland State Police.

The bullet struck the victim, identified by police as Karlie Burkindine, in her arm, and investigators soon learned the suspect was a 17-year-old nephew who had disappeared with the weapon before officers arrived.

RELATED: Police investigating shooting in Taneytown on Monday

Eventually, the teen returned home and his family is now telling police the shooting was simply an accident, but it remains under investigation.

“At this point, there has been no motive determined. There has been nobody charged,” said Russo. “The suspect, police believe, is related to the victim, and at this point, our investigators are trying to determine where the firearm is and also, what actually happened during this incident.”

Burkindine was transported to the Shock Trauma Center where she remains undergoing treatment.