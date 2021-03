TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday afternoon in Taneytown.

Police say shortly after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the unit block of York Street and found the victim, 26-year-old Karlie Burkindine with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police believe the suspect which was a juvenile is related to the victim.

Burkindine was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for medical treatment.

The suspect had fled the scene.