Teen accused of killing BPD detective's husband in court

BALTIMORE — A Mervo high school student charged with murdering the husband of a Baltimore City police detective is due in court Tuesday.

Police say Sahiou Kargbo killed James Blue outside of his rental property on walker avenue in northeast Baltimore.

The murder happened January 25, about three miles north of the high school. Police say Kargbo walked up to James Blue's car and shot at the back window. When Blue got out of the car police say the suspect continued to shoot at him.

Police also say they found two handguns at Kargbo's home when he was arrested. They say one them matches the weapon the killed James Blue.

Kargbo was arrested in Baltimore county in connection to a burglary.

His preliminary hearing on the charges related to James Blue's murder is scheduled for 8:30 am Monday morning