Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen accused of killing BPD detective's husband in court

Sahiou Kargbo
BPD
Sahiou Kargbo
Sahiou Kargbo
Posted at 6:49 AM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 06:49:58-05

BALTIMORE — A Mervo high school student charged with murdering the husband of a Baltimore City police detective is due in court Tuesday.

Police say Sahiou Kargbo killed James Blue outside of his rental property on walker avenue in northeast Baltimore.

The murder happened January 25, about three miles north of the high school. Police say Kargbo walked up to James Blue's car and shot at the back window. When Blue got out of the car police say the suspect continued to shoot at him.

Police also say they found two handguns at Kargbo's home when he was arrested. They say one them matches the weapon the killed James Blue.
Kargbo was arrested in Baltimore county in connection to a burglary.
His preliminary hearing on the charges related to James Blue's murder is scheduled for 8:30 am Monday morning

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019