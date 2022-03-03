Sympathy spreads in Baltimore amid climbing Ukrainian death toll

BALTIMORE — The cries of Ukrainian people are felt by hearts of folks right here in Charm City.

“It’s really sad what’s been going on over there,” said Tracey Gray who grew overwhelmed with emotion.

As President Biden vows to the nation in his State of the Union address to do everything in his power to bring Russian invasion of Ukraine to an end.

"I say to the Russian Oligarchs and corrupt leaders who built billions of dollars off this violent regime 'No more' .... I mean it,” President Biden said Tuesday night.

This, as civilians in Ukraine brace for the worst as Russia‘s massive convoy head towards the nations capital.

President Biden imposing hefty sanctions on the Russian government as well as the four largest banks in the country stopping short of the full economic punishment many across the nation called for.

“I want us to get into that but I also don't want to cause a war that we don't need but it's terrible whats going on over there. I have friends over there,” Gray shared.

“The sanctions that he imposed and what he is imposing I don't think its enough. He needs to go as far as he can possibly go,” McCook said.

John McCook is in Baltimore visiting the Ukraine church to say a prayer for those who have already died in Ukraine‘s evasion invasion on Ash Wednesday a day of prayer and fasting and repentance hopeful president Vladimir Putin makes a pivot of his own.

“For him to realize what he's doing that it's so wrong. It's uncalled for unprovoked and just toatlly an atrocity,” McCook expressed.

“What Russia is trying to do over resources and trying to get more power and trying to get things back to what they wanted in 1997, it's just horrible,” Gray expressed.

Why the US further establishes their role in putting pressure on Russia to make an about face President Biden makes a promise to President Putin and Russian elites.

“We’re joining with European allies to find and seize their yachts their luxury apartments, their private jets. We're coming for you ill begotten gains,” President Biden said.

We need to help and I'm so happy the UN is trying to force Russia to stop what they're doing and hopefully it happens,” said McCook.

At last check the Ukrainian government reported more than 2,000 deaths since the country’s invasion.