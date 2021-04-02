Suspect charged in Rosedale triple shooting that left two dead

ROSEDALE, Md. — A 911 call for help and the sound of bullets ringing out brought Baltimore County Police to the 5500 block of Lanham Way in Rosedale on Wednesday night.

“There was a report of an assault involving injury,” said Joy Stewart of the Baltimore County Police Department. “When the officers arrived on the scene, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.”

42-year-old Nyatiaha Faltz and her 19-year-old son, Grantley Herbert, died from their wounds while an 8-year-old girl survived after being shot in the leg.

What we have now learned is the alleged shooter was Faltz’ boyfriend, 42-year-old Antowan Clark.

According to charging documents, following a family squabble, the victims jumped in a car and went to dinner leaving an angry Clark behind at the home.

When they returned, he allegedly approached their car with a 45-caliber handgun and shot them, even as his girlfriend was still on the line with a 911 operator who heard the gunfire and then the voice of Clark talking to the injured woman saying, “I shot you. You ain’t dead yet,” and subsequently, ‘I killed my girl’.

When police arrived, they found Clark at the open driver’s side door of the car and arrested him.

Clark is being held with no bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center with a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday.