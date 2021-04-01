Two adults, 9-year-old shot overnight in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, md. — Two adults and one 9-year-old were shot overnight in Rosedale.

The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Lanham Way.

Each victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There is no update on their conditions.

There is no word yet on suspects or a motive. Officials have not announced any arrests connected to this case.

Detectives are investigating to determine if the victims were targeted. Anyone who may have information, is asked to call 410-307-2020.

