Two adults, 9-year-old shot overnight in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, md. — Two adults and one 9-year-old were shot overnight in Rosedale.
The shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Lanham Way.
Each victim was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. There is no update on their conditions.
There is no word yet on suspects or a motive. Officials have not announced any arrests connected to this case.
Detectives are investigating to determine if the victims were targeted. Anyone who may have information, is asked to call 410-307-2020.
