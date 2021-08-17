Suspect charged in Monday's police shooting in Jessup

JESSUP, Md. — A 31-year-old Washington D.C. man has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and second degree assault against a law enforcement officer following an incident Monday that resulted in a police shooting.

According to Howard County Police, police learned that a large group of individuals wanted on open arrest warrants had stolen a large amount of power tools and other merchandise from Lowe’s in Elkridge.

At around 3 p.m., officers found the suspects in two vehicles and followed them to Life Storage in Jessup, where they saw the suspects with the stolen goods.

Officers then approached the vehicle driven by Donte Bernard Shaw who attempted to flee and rammed the vehicle into a police car. During this time, Shaw was shot and police arrested three other suspects who were uninjured.

During searches of the two vehicles, officers located a loaded handgun in the vehicle driven by Shaw and two loaded handguns in the other vehicle.

No other shots were fired at the scene. Shaw was additionally charged with weapon violations, theft, and destruction of property.

Taquan Neal, 32, and Percy Brown, 26, were each charged with weapon violations and theft. George Shaw, 48, was charged with theft.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on standard administrative leave during the investigation. He and one other officer suffered minor injuries during the incident.